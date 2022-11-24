Jackson State visits No. 11 Indiana after Thompson’s 20-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Indiana faces…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Indiana faces the Jackson State Tigers after Race Thompson scored 20 points in Indiana’s 87-68 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

Indiana went 21-14 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall with a 5-15 record on the road last season. The Tigers gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

