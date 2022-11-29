Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State gives up 82.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lairy is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Miami (OH).

Ken Evans is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

