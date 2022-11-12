ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Ivy-Curry leads Pacific (CA) against North Dakota State after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pacific (CA) Tigers (0-1) at North Dakota State Bison (0-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) plays the North Dakota State Bison after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points in Pacific (CA)’s 88-78 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

North Dakota State finished 23-10 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bison averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

Pacific (CA) went 0-13 on the road and 8-22 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 65.9 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.4% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

