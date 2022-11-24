Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
IUPUI faces New Orleans on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) at New Orleans Privateers (1-3)

New Orleans; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -11.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Jaguars visit New Orleans.

New Orleans went 18-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Privateers gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

IUPUI finished 1-13 on the road and 3-26 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

