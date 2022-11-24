IUPUI faces New Orleans on 4-game road skid

IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) at New Orleans Privateers (1-3) New Orleans; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -11.5;…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) at New Orleans Privateers (1-3)

New Orleans; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -11.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Jaguars visit New Orleans.

New Orleans went 18-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Privateers gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

IUPUI finished 1-13 on the road and 3-26 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

