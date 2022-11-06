Iowa State hosts IUPUI to begin season

IUPUI Jaguars at Iowa State Cyclones Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -30; over/under is…

IUPUI Jaguars at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -30; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones host the IUPUI Jaguars for the season opener.

Iowa State went 14-5 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Cyclones averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 8.2 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

IUPUI finished 1-13 on the road and 3-26 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 52.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

