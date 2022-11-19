Iowa State Cyclones welcome the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones host the Milwaukee Panthers.

Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

Milwaukee went 4-10 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

