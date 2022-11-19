HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Iowa State Cyclones welcome…

Iowa State Cyclones welcome the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones host the Milwaukee Panthers.

Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.5 last season.

Milwaukee went 4-10 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up