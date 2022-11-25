Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Iowa State Cyclones play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in Portland, Oregon.

Iowa State went 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

