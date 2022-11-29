Iowa faces Georgia Tech, looks for 4th straight home win

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -16; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Georgia Tech trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawkeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% for Iowa.

Dabbo Coleman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.