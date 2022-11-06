Iona hosts Pennsylvania to begin season

Pennsylvania Quakers at Iona Gaels New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -7.5; over/under is…

Pennsylvania Quakers at Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels start the season at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Iona finished 13-0 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Pennsylvania finished 12-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Quakers gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

