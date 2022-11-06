ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Iona hosts Pennsylvania to begin season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers at Iona Gaels

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels start the season at home against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Iona finished 13-0 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Pennsylvania finished 12-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Quakers gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

