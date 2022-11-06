Indiana State Sycamores start season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix at Indiana State Sycamores Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -17.5;…

Green Bay Phoenix at Indiana State Sycamores

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -17.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores start the season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Indiana State finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Sycamores averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 6.5 second chance points and 13.6 bench points last season.

Green Bay went 5-25 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 61.7 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 15.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

