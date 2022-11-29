Indiana State hosts Drake following DeVries’ 21-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (6-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the…

Drake Bulldogs (6-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Tucker DeVries scored 21 points in Drake’s 76-64 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Sycamores are 4-0 in home games. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Zach Hobbs shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 0-0 on the road. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by DeVries averaging 5.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Sycamores. Xavier Bledson is averaging 10.7 points for Indiana State.

DeVries is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 9.5 points for Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.