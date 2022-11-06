ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Indiana Hoosiers open season at home against the Morehead State Eagles

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Morehead State Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -21; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers start the season at home against the Morehead State Eagles.

Indiana went 21-14 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Morehead State finished 23-11 overall with a 9-8 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

