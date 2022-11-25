Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Incarnate Word wins 69-64 against Dartmouth

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 9:22 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan Cisse scored 22 points and Incarnate Word beat Dartmouth 69-64 on Friday night.

Cisse added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (3-3). Davante Dennis added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Trey Miller scored 15 points.

Brandon Mitchell-Day led the Big Green (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added nine points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

