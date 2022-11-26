Incarnate Word Cardinals take on the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (3-2) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and…

Grambling Tigers (3-2) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3)

San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and the Incarnate Word Cardinals meet at UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Cardinals have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 70.3 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC shooting 29.8% from downtown. Shawndarius Cowart leads the Tigers shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc. Charlie Yoder is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Incarnate Word.

Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cowart is averaging 10.2 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.