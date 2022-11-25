Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-3) San Antonio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word…

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-3)

San Antonio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Dartmouth Big Green in San Antonio, Texas.

Incarnate Word went 7-25 overall with a 4-14 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shoot 49.9% from the field last season.

Dartmouth finished 9-16 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Big Green averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.