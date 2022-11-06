Incarnate Word Cardinals open season at home against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Incarnate Word Cardinals San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -2.5;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Incarnate Word Cardinals

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks for the season opener.

Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

North Dakota went 6-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.