Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word Cardinals face…

Incarnate Word Cardinals face the Dartmouth Big Green

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-3)

San Antonio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Dartmouth Big Green in San Antonio, Texas.

Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall with a 4-14 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Dartmouth went 9-16 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Big Green averaged 10.0 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up