Incarnate Word Cardinals face the Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-3)

San Antonio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals play the Dartmouth Big Green in San Antonio, Texas.

Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall with a 4-14 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Dartmouth went 9-16 overall with a 3-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Big Green averaged 10.0 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

