Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -29; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois Fighting Illini open the season at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois finished 23-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 5.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 3-15 in OVC action and 1-16 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

