ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Idaho visits Omaha following…

Idaho visits Omaha following Frank’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho’s 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves.

Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Idaho finished 9-22 overall with a 1-12 record on the road a season ago. The Vandals averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up