Idaho visits Cal Poly after Jones’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Idaho Vandals (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho’s 81-71 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Cal Poly finished 7-21 overall a season ago while going 4-7 at home. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 29.0% from behind the arc last season.

Idaho finished 9-22 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Vandals shot 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

