Idaho visits Cal Poly after Jones’ 25-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho’s 81-71 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Cal Poly went 4-7 at home a season ago while going 7-21 overall. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 15.9 from deep.

Idaho finished 6-14 in Big Sky action and 1-12 on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

