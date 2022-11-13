Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen’s 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) Salt Lake City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the…

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah’s 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 23.7 bench points last season.

Idaho State went 7-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bengals averaged 64.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.