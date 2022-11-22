Idaho State visits Lindenwood after Burrell’s 24-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-3) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4) Saint Charles, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the…

Idaho State Bengals (1-3) at Lindenwood Lions (2-4)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Cam Burrell scored 24 points in Lindenwood’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Lindenwood did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.

Idaho State finished 7-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bengals averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

