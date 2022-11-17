Idaho State faces Denver in non-conference play

Denver Pioneers (2-1) at Idaho State Bengals (1-2) Pocatello, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads to Idaho…

Denver Pioneers (2-1) at Idaho State Bengals (1-2)

Pocatello, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads to Idaho State for a non-conference matchup.

Idaho State went 7-23 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Bengals averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

Denver went 4-12 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

