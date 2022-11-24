Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Idaho plays Pacific (CA) following Moffitt’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Idaho Vandals (1-5) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-3)

Stockton, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Divant’e Moffitt scored 22 points in Idaho’s 82-71 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tigers are 0-2 on their home court. Pacific (CA) ranks third in the WCC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Ivy-Curry averaging 6.7.

The Vandals have gone 0-3 away from home. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 27.2 rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy-Curry is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Pacific (CA).

Jones is averaging 18 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 16.0 points for Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

