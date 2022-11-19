Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Rider after 23-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) vs. Rider Broncs (1-2) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) vs. Rider Broncs (1-2)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Rider Broncs after Camren Hunter scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 73-64 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Rider went 14-19 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

Central Arkansas finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Bears shot 44.0% from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

