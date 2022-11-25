Hunter and Central Arkansas host Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Camren Hunter scored 28 points in Central Arkansas’ 90-85 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 79.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Demons are 2-1 in road games. Northwestern State gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Isaac Haney is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

