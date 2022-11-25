Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Hunter and Central Arkansas host Northwestern State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northwestern State Demons (3-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Camren Hunter scored 28 points in Central Arkansas’ 90-85 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 79.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Demons are 2-1 in road games. Northwestern State gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 42.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Central Arkansas.

Isaac Haney is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds for Northwestern State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

