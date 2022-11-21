Howard visits Belmont following Sheppard’s 24-point game

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -7;…

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Howard Bison after Ben Sheppard scored 24 points in Belmont’s 66-62 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

The Bruins are 1-0 in home games. Belmont is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 0-2 on the road. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Dickson averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Belmont.

Jordan Wood averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

