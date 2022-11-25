Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Howard faces Austin Peay on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Howard Bison (3-5) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Bison take on Austin Peay.

The Governors have gone 1-0 at home. Austin Peay is eighth in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Ware averaging 2.2.

The Bison have gone 0-2 away from home. Howard is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 8.2 points for Austin Peay.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.9 points for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

