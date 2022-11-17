RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Howard Bison to face Wyoming Cowboys on the road

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys host the Howard Bison.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

Howard finished 9-5 in MEAC games and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 8.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

