Howard Bison to face Wyoming Cowboys on the road

Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys host the…

Howard Bison (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys host the Howard Bison.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

Howard finished 9-5 in MEAC games and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 8.3 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

