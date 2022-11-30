Houston Baptist hosts Denver following Mullins’ 27-point performance

Denver Pioneers (6-1) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-6) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Houston Baptist…

Denver Pioneers (6-1) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-6)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Houston Baptist Huskies after Justin Mullins scored 27 points in Denver’s 77-76 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games. Houston Baptist is fifth in the Southland with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Deshon Proctor averaging 3.5.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 away from home. Denver scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is shooting 59.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Houston Baptist.

Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner is averaging 12.9 points for Denver.

