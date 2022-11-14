ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » House leads New Mexico…

House leads New Mexico against SMU after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 80-74 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

SMU went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Mustangs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico went 5-12 in MWC play and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Lobos averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up