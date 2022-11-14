House leads New Mexico against SMU after 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU…

New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 80-74 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

SMU went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Mustangs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico went 5-12 in MWC play and 2-9 on the road a season ago. The Lobos averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

