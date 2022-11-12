ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Horne leads Arizona State against Texas Southern after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) at Texas Southern Tigers (0-2)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Texas Southern Tigers after DJ Horne scored 25 points in Arizona State’s 84-68 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Texas Southern finished 19-13 overall last season while going 7-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.

Arizona State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

