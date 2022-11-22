Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Holy Cross Crusaders and the UIC Flames meet in Bronx, New York

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

UIC Flames (3-2) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4)

New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders take on the UIC Flames at Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York.

The Crusaders are 1-4 in non-conference play. Holy Cross has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flames are 3-2 in non-conference play. UIC is ninth in the MVC scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 12.2 points for Holy Cross.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14.8 points for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

