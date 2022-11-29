Holmes and Dayton host Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (3-4) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Western…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (3-4)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Daron Holmes scored 21 points in Dayton’s 79-75 overtime loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Flyers are 3-0 in home games. Dayton averages 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.4% for Dayton.

Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 21.7 points. Titus Wright is averaging 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for Western Michigan.

