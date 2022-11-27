Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Holden scores 24 as Towson beats Mercer 70-60

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 7:57 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Mercer. In addition, Michael Zanoni finished with 11 points.

