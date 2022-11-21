Hinson leads Pittsburgh against Fairleigh Dickinson after 21-point outing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-3) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Blake Hinson scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 73-54 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Panthers are 2-1 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights have gone 0-2 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 9.0 points for Pittsburgh.

Demetre Roberts is shooting 41.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.7 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

