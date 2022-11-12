ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Hightower, McMahon lead Winthrop…

Hightower, McMahon lead Winthrop past Middle Tennessee 76-68

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford added 14 points for the Eagles (2-1).

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Winthrop visits Auburn and Middle Tennessee hosts Rice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up