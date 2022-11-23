High Point takes on Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers take on the Tennessee State Tigers in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Zach Austin leads the Panthers with 6.8 rebounds.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Tennessee State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 54.4% and averaging 23.4 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 16.4 points for High Point.

Jr. Clay is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

