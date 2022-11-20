High Point plays Central Michigan after Thiam’s 20-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) vs. High Point Panthers (3-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) vs. High Point Panthers (3-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Abdoulaye scored 20 points in High Point’s 78-68 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

High Point finished 10-6 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Panthers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 6-12 in MAC play and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Chippewas averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.