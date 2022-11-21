High Point faces Central Michigan in San Juan Capistrano, California

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) vs. High Point Panthers (3-1) San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) vs. High Point Panthers (3-1)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers will play the Central Michigan Chippewas at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

High Point finished 14-18 overall with a 7-9 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan went 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 77.0 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.