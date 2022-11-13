ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Higgins puts up 17, Lehigh beats Misericordia 97-58

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 7:02 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 17 points in Lehigh’s 97-58 victory over Misericordia on Sunday night.

Higgins shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mountain Hawks (1-2). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Evan Taylor was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Dewin Concepcion finished with 15 points and three blocks for the (2-2). Misericordia also got 11 points from Will Anozie.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

