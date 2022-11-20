Hien leads Furman to 79-60 win over South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half and Furman pulled away from South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Hien made 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers and had five rebounds and three assists.

Both teams entered the Charleston Classic with 2-0 records. The Gamecocks lost to Colorado State 85-53 and Davidson 69-60. The Paladins fell to Penn State 73-68 and Old Dominion 82-77.

Jalen Slawson had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Paladins. Tyrese Hughey added 12 points and Mike Bothwell had 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

GG Jackson II scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Gamecocks and Chico Carter Jr., added 17 points.

Hughey hit a 3-pointer with 12 1/2 minutes to play to put Furman ahead 56-45 and the Paladins were up by double figures the rest of the way.

Marcus Foster scored all eight of his points and three players had seven as the Paladins took a 38-31 halftime lead. Carter and Jackson both had 12 points for the Gamecocks on 5-of-7 shooting but their teammates were a combined 2 of 11.

Furman took the lead when Foster’s 3-pointer started a 15-0 run for a 30-18 lead. Six different players scored in that five-minute stretch that saw South Carolina miss three shots of commit three turnovers.

South Carolina shot 42% in the second half while Furman shot 58%, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The Paladins finished at 51%, including 12 of 27 behind the arc.

Furman announced the school’s male athlete of the year would be called the Frank Selvy Male Athlete of the Year Award in honor of the former Paladin star who was inducted into the college basketball hall of fame Sunday. Selvy (1951-54) led the NCAA in scoring as a junior and senior with averages of 29.5 and 41.7, respectively, and score 100 points on Feb. 13, 1954.

