Hepa’s double-double leads Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 79-55

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 7:15 PM

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Kamaka Hepa had 13 points and 12 rebounds to guide Hawaii to a 79-55 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night.

Noel Coleman scored 13 and added five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Harry Rouhliadeff shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Trey Chapman led the way for the Sharks (0-1) with 10 points. Melo Sanchez added nine points, while Jalen Chandler scored eight.

NEXT UP

Hawaii hosts Sacramento State in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

