Henry puts up 22 in Indiana State’s 85-81 win against Drexel

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 7:27 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Henry’s 22 points helped Indiana State defeat Drexel 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Henry added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (5-1). Xavier Bledson scored 22 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Robbie Avila recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Lamar Oden Jr. finished with 16 points for the Dragons (3-3). Amari Williams added 15 points and three steals for Drexel. Justin Moore also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

