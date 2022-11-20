HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Hendricks, UCF beat Santa…

Hendricks, UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50, win Baha Mar Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 19 points as UCF beat Santa Clara 57-50 on Sunday night to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas.

Hendricks was 7-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Knights (4-1). Tyem Freeman added nine points while going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Ithiel Horton shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Keshawn Justice finished with 12 points and two steals for the Broncos (3-2). Kosy Akametu added 10 points for Santa Clara. In addition, Parker Braun had seven points and eight rebounds.

UCF entered halftime up 25-16. Hendricks paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. UCF was outscored by Santa Clara in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Hendricks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. UCF hosts Evansville while Santa Clara hosts Menlo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up