Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF’s 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Florida State finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

