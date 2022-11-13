ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Healy leads Southern Utah past St. Katherine 91-48

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 12:36 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Healy had 15 points in Southern Utah’s 91-48 victory over St. Katherine on Saturday.

Healy was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Thunderbirds (2-1). Tevian Jones scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Martel Williams went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

JD Lloyd-Watson led the Firebirds in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Bryan Baptiste added 10 points and two steals for Saint Katherine. In addition, Bryan Romero finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah’s next game is Monday against Bethesda (CA) at home. Saint Katherine visits Long Beach State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

