Hawaii hosts Yale after Knowling’s 20-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (3-0) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Matt Knowling scored 20 points in Yale’s 80-51 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii finished 17-11 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Yale went 19-12 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs shot 44.2% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

