Hawaii faces Sacramento State in Laie, Hawaii

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1) Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face the Sacramento State Hornets at George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii.

Hawaii went 17-11 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento State went 11-18 overall with a 5-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets shot 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.